Rachael Ray All Natural Low Sodium Chicken Stock Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Rachael Ray All Natural Low Sodium Chicken Stock Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Rachael Ray All Natural Low Sodium Chicken Stock

32 fl ozUPC: 0085000591915
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Stock-In-A-Box are perfect for creating Rachael's famous 30 Minute Meals. Each 32-ounce (quart) container features a unique recipe by Rachael and usage suggestions. The re-sealable aseptic carton allows for any remaining stock to be stored in the fridge. Made with delicious, all natural ingredients.

  • Low Calorie
  • Gluten Free
  • No Sugar
  • Re-sealable aseptic carton allows for remaining stock to be stored in the fridge
  • Low sodium
  • Fresh, high-quality seasonings
  • Ergonomically designed