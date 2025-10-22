VERSATILE: Transport casseroles, meals and desserts to parties, picnics, cook-outs and potluck dinners with ease and style

Bring dinner and dessert to your next gathering with the Rachael Ray Lasagna Lugger Combo Set. This set includes two matching insulated meal carriers. The larger carrier holds most 9 inch X 13 inch baking dishes and the smaller matching carrier is the perfect size for most 9 inch x 9 inch baking dishes. They lock together for easy, one-handed transportation or can be carried separately. Insulated meal carriers are great for transporting your favorite meals, casseroles and desserts to parties, potlucks, picnics and BBQ's and are even great at home when you need to keep food hot or cold until the party begins. Both carriers are constructed of built-to-last, 600 denier material with Triple-Tek insulation and leak proof, easy clean Temperfoil™ lining to keep food hot or cold for hours! Lasagna Lugger measures 16.5" X 10.5" X 4.2", smaller carrier measures 10.5" X 10.5" X 3