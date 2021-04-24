Give your big dog a tasty and satisfying mealtime experience every day with Rachael Ray Nutrish Big Life—a dry dog food formulated with the specific needs of big dogs in mind. The Savory Chicken, Veggies & Barley Recipe is a unique blend of tender, savory pieces and Nourish-Bites, nutrient-packed nuggets made with real ingredients you can see. Real chicken is the #1 ingredient with protein and fiber to not only help keep your big dog full and satisfied, but also help support their hip and joint health throughout adult life. Order Rachael Ray Nutrish Big Life dry dog food today to give your big dog a rewarding and tasty meal.

Contains one (1) 28-pound bag of Rachael Ray Nutrish Big Life dry dog food for big dogs

Savory Chicken, Veggies & Barley Recipe is made with real ingredients you can see plus protein and fiber to help keep big dogs full and satisfied

Tasty mix of tender, savory pieces and Nourish-Bites nutrient-packed nuggets

Real chicken is #1 ingredient

Helps support hip and joint health in adult big dogs