Everyone loves the deep, delicious flavor of a chicken soup, and now your dog can too! With U.S. farm-raised chicken, Rachael Ray Nutrish dog treats only include the good stuff for your four-legged family members. That means never including any artificial flavors or meat by-products and using real chicken as the number one ingredient. Chicken provides high protein needed for lean muscle mass, while peas and carrots provide excellent sources of essential vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber, helping to support gentle healthy digestion and providing energy. These dog chews are also highly digestible, with no splintering or mess made while your pup enjoys them.

These long-lasting chews will keep your dog happy as he works on getting closer to the tender, meaty center and savors every bite along the way. With these Soup Bones dog treats, you can feel good knowing you're treating your dog to a snack he not only thinks is delicious, but is also made with wholesome ingredients.