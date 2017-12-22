Rachael Ray Nutrish Longevity is a simple, wholesome cat food to help your cat live a healthy and happy life. Real U.S. chicken is always the #1 ingredient, combined with salmon and a unique superfood blend to help with all your cat's lifelong nutritional needs. It's a delicious, natural food with added vitamins, minerals & taurine to help keep your cat healthy and happy for a long time. And your cat will love our kibble developed with your cat's unique palate in mind. With the optimal crisp & crunch, our smooth kibble is an ideal small size for your cat to chew & swallow.

Real chicken is the #1 ingredient plus real salmon

Salmon & menhaden fish meal contain DHA, which helps support mentual acuity

Chickpeas are high in protein & fiber, which help support strong muscles and optimal body weight

Natural food for cats with added vitamins, minerals & taurine

Safely USA cooked with the world's best ingredients