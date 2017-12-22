Rachael Ray Nutrish Chicken Chickpea and Salmon Longevity Dry Cat Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Rachael Ray Nutrish Chicken Chickpea and Salmon Longevity Dry Cat Food Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Rachael Ray Nutrish Chicken Chickpea and Salmon Longevity Dry Cat Food Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Rachael Ray Nutrish Chicken Chickpea and Salmon Longevity Dry Cat Food Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Rachael Ray Nutrish Chicken Chickpea and Salmon Longevity Dry Cat Food Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Rachael Ray Nutrish Chicken Chickpea and Salmon Longevity Dry Cat Food Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Rachael Ray Nutrish Chicken Chickpea and Salmon Longevity Dry Cat Food

14 lbUPC: 0007119000147
Purchase Options

Product Details

Rachael Ray Nutrish Longevity is a simple, wholesome cat food to help your cat live a healthy and happy life. Real U.S. chicken is always the #1 ingredient, combined with salmon and a unique superfood blend to help with all your cat's lifelong nutritional needs. It's a delicious, natural food with added vitamins, minerals & taurine to help keep your cat healthy and happy for a long time. And your cat will love our kibble developed with your cat's unique palate in mind. With the optimal crisp & crunch, our smooth kibble is an ideal small size for your cat to chew & swallow.

  • Real chicken is the #1 ingredient plus real salmon
  • Salmon & menhaden fish meal contain DHA, which helps support mentual acuity
  • Chickpeas are high in protein & fiber, which help support strong muscles and optimal body weight
  • Natural food for cats with added vitamins, minerals & taurine
  • Safely USA cooked with the world's best ingredients

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1 cup
Amount per serving
Calories3528
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Chicken, Chicken Meal, Dried Peas, Brewers Rice, Corn Gluten Meal, Dried Chickpeas, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Salmon, Cranberries, Menhaden Fish Meal, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Natural Flavor, Caramel (Color), Dicalcium Phosphate, Salt, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Blueberry, Dried Pumpkin, Vitamin E Supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source of Vitamin C), Zinc Sulfate, Calcium Carbonate, L-tryptophan, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Vitamin A Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Biotin, Sodium Selenite, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Source of Vitamin B6), Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Source of Vitamin K Activity), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D3 Supplement

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More