Rachael Ray Nutrish Chicken Chickpea and Salmon Longevity Dry Cat Food
Rachael Ray Nutrish Longevity is a simple, wholesome cat food to help your cat live a healthy and happy life. Real U.S. chicken is always the #1 ingredient, combined with salmon and a unique superfood blend to help with all your cat's lifelong nutritional needs. It's a delicious, natural food with added vitamins, minerals & taurine to help keep your cat healthy and happy for a long time. And your cat will love our kibble developed with your cat's unique palate in mind. With the optimal crisp & crunch, our smooth kibble is an ideal small size for your cat to chew & swallow.
- Real chicken is the #1 ingredient plus real salmon
- Salmon & menhaden fish meal contain DHA, which helps support mentual acuity
- Chickpeas are high in protein & fiber, which help support strong muscles and optimal body weight
- Natural food for cats with added vitamins, minerals & taurine
- Safely USA cooked with the world's best ingredients
Chicken, Chicken Meal, Dried Peas, Brewers Rice, Corn Gluten Meal, Dried Chickpeas, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Salmon, Cranberries, Menhaden Fish Meal, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Natural Flavor, Caramel (Color), Dicalcium Phosphate, Salt, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Dried Blueberry, Dried Pumpkin, Vitamin E Supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source of Vitamin C), Zinc Sulfate, Calcium Carbonate, L-tryptophan, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Vitamin A Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Biotin, Sodium Selenite, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Source of Vitamin B6), Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Source of Vitamin K Activity), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D3 Supplement
