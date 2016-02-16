Hover to Zoom
Rachael Ray Nutrish Dish Chicken & Brown Rice with Veggies & Fruit Dry Dog Food
11.5 lbUPC: 0007119000805
Product Details
DISH Chicken & Brown Recipe from Rachael Ray Nutrish is made with simple, natural ingredients and added vitamins & minerals. Real U.S. farm-raised chicken is always the number one ingredient, and there are no corn, wheat or soy ingredients. You'll also see we've added in real pieces of slow roasted chicken, carrots, peas, and apples for a whole taste your dog will love.
- U.S. farm-raised chicken is always the #1 ingredient
- Natural dog food with added vitamins & minerals
- No poultry by-product meal, fillers, artificial preservatives, colors or artificial flavors
- Safely USA cooked with the world's best ingredients