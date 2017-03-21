Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Grain-Free Chicken Lovers® Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: front
Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Grain-Free Chicken Lovers® Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: back
Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Grain-Free Chicken Lovers® Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: right
Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Grain-Free Chicken Lovers® Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: top
Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Grain-Free Chicken Lovers® Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Perspective: bottom
Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Grain-Free Chicken Lovers® Wet Cat Food Variety Pack

12 ct / 2.8 ozUPC: 0007119000777
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

Rachael Ray Nutrish Chicken Lovers wet cat food variety pack includes mouth-watering meals with real chicken and seafood served in delicious sauces. And there are never any grain, gluten or filler ingredients; just real ingredients for tasty recipes your cat will love. Natural wet cat food with added vitamins, minerals & taurine.

Each delicious recipe is made with real chicken:

  • 4 Chicken Purrcata
  • 4 Ocean Fish & Chicken Catch-iatore
  • 4 Paw Lickin' Chicken & Liver