Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Grain-Free Chicken Lovers® Wet Cat Food Variety Pack
12 ct / 2.8 ozUPC: 0007119000777
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Rachael Ray Nutrish Chicken Lovers wet cat food variety pack includes mouth-watering meals with real chicken and seafood served in delicious sauces. And there are never any grain, gluten or filler ingredients; just real ingredients for tasty recipes your cat will love. Natural wet cat food with added vitamins, minerals & taurine.
Each delicious recipe is made with real chicken:
- 4 Chicken Purrcata
- 4 Ocean Fish & Chicken Catch-iatore
- 4 Paw Lickin' Chicken & Liver