Rachael Ray Nutrish Hearty Recipes provide a variety of mouth-watering meals inspired by recipes from Rachael's kitchen. These delicious flavors are made with simple, wholesome ingredients like tender meats and veggies. There are no corn, wheat, soy or filler ingredients, and no artificial flavors - just essential vitamins and minerals for a nutritious and delicious food your dog will love. And now, you can get all that goodness in one convenient package.

Natural wet dog food with added vitamins & minerals

No poultry by-products, gluten or filler ingredients

Includes: