Rachael Ray Nutrish Just 6 Lamb Meal & Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food
Product Details
Rachael Ray Nutrish Just 6 is made with just six simple, natural ingredients with added vitamins & minerals. Lamb meal is the #1 ingredient, followed by five other wholesome ingredients. Of course, Just 6 doesn't contain any corn, wheat, soy or gluten ingredients. And there's never any poultry by-product meal, artificial flavors, colors or artificial preservatives. Nothing but good, wholesome food here!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lamb Meal, Brown Rice, Ground Rice, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Natural Pork Flavor, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Zinc Proteinate, Vitamin E Supplement, Iron Proteinate, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (Source of Vitamin C), Choline Chloride, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Biotin, Niacin, D-calcium Pantothenate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Calcium Iodate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Source of Vitamin B6), Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
