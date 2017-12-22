Rachael Ray Nutrish Little Bites Real Chicken and Veggies Dry Dog Food Perspective: front
Rachael Ray Nutrish Little Bites Real Chicken and Veggies Dry Dog Food
Rachael Ray Nutrish Little Bites Real Chicken and Veggies Dry Dog Food
Rachael Ray Nutrish Little Bites Real Chicken and Veggies Dry Dog Food
Rachael Ray Nutrish Little Bites Real Chicken and Veggies Dry Dog Food
Rachael Ray Nutrish Little Bites Real Chicken and Veggies Dry Dog Food

6 lbUPC: 0007119000160
Rachael Ray Nutrish Little Bites Real Chicken & Veggies Recipe is made with simple, natural ingredients with added vitamins & minerals. This special recipe always contains real U.S. farm-raised chicken as the number one ingredient, combined with wholesome grains and vegetables and offers unique benefits for the health of little dogs.

  • U.S. farm-raised chicken is the #1 ingredient
  • Helps support higher energy levels in small dogs
  • No poultry by-product meal, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives
  • Safely USA cooked with the world's best ingredients