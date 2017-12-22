Hover to Zoom
Rachael Ray Nutrish Little Bites Real Chicken and Veggies Dry Dog Food
6 lbUPC: 0007119000160
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Rachael Ray Nutrish Little Bites Real Chicken & Veggies Recipe is made with simple, natural ingredients with added vitamins & minerals. This special recipe always contains real U.S. farm-raised chicken as the number one ingredient, combined with wholesome grains and vegetables and offers unique benefits for the health of little dogs.
- U.S. farm-raised chicken is the #1 ingredient
- Helps support higher energy levels in small dogs
- No poultry by-product meal, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives
- Safely USA cooked with the world's best ingredients