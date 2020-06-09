Make every moment a treat by strengthening that special bond with your cat. Love Bites cat treats with real salmon make it easy. With a cute heart shape, amazing taste and two tempting textures in one, these cat snacks couldn’t be more fun to give. See, at first, they look like crunchy cat biscuits—and on the outside, they are. But inside is a deliciously tender center to surprise and delight your cat all over again. Better yet, Love Bites dry cat treats are made with the good stuff. They contain no poultry by-product meals or artificial flavors, and real chicken is the #1 ingredient.