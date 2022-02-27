Hover to Zoom
Rachael Ray Nutrish LoveBites Salmon Cat Treats
12.5 ozUPC: 0007119021980
Product Details
Make every moment a treat by strengthening that special bond with your cat. Love Bites cat treats with real salmon make it easy. With a cute heart shape, amazing taste and two tempting textures in one, these cat snacks couldn’t be more fun to give. See, at first, they look like crunchy cat biscuits — and on the outside, they are. But inside is a deliciously tender center to surprise and delight your cat all over again. Better yet, Love Bites dry cat treats are made with the good stuff. They contain no poultry by-product meals or artificial flavors, and real fish is the #1 ingredient.
- Crunchy cat biscuits on the outside, deliciously soft cat treats on the inside
- Indulgent recipe inspired by Rachael’s kitchen, with no poultry by-product meals or artificial flavors
- Real fish is the #1 ingredient
- Crunchy texture helps to clean teeth and freshen breath