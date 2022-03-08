Simple. That's how I like my recipes. That's why I worked with cat nutritionists to create a food made with simple, natural ingredients. Real salmon is always # 1 in Rachel Ray™ Nutrish® Real Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe. Then I carefully combined it with whole grains & veggies and removed all ground corn, wheat, soy, poultry by-product meal, artificial preservatives & artificial flavors. No junk here. Just a wholesome, natural food with vitamins, minerals & taurine to helps keep your cat healthy & happy. How good do you feel?