Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Ocean Lover's® Cat Food Variety Pack
12 ct / 2.8 ozUPC: 0007119000778
Purchase Options
Product Details
Rachael Ray Nutrish Ocean Lovers wet cat food variety pack includes mouth-watering meals with real ocean fish, tender shrimp or flaked tuna served in a scrumptious sauce. And there are never any grain, gluten or filler ingredients; just real ingredients for tasty recipes your cat will love. Natural wet cat food with added vitamins, minerals & taurine.
Real fish or chicken is the #1 ingredient in each delicious recipe:
- 4 Ocean Fish-A-Licious
- 4 Chicken & Shrimp Pawttenesca
- 4 Tuna Purrfection