Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Ocean Lover's® Cat Food Variety Pack

12 ct / 2.8 ozUPC: 0007119000778
Product Details

Rachael Ray Nutrish Ocean Lovers wet cat food variety pack includes mouth-watering meals with real ocean fish, tender shrimp or flaked tuna served in a scrumptious sauce. And there are never any grain, gluten or filler ingredients; just real ingredients for tasty recipes your cat will love. Natural wet cat food with added vitamins, minerals & taurine.

Real fish or chicken is the #1 ingredient in each delicious recipe:

  • 4 Ocean Fish-A-Licious
  • 4 Chicken & Shrimp Pawttenesca
  • 4 Tuna Purrfection