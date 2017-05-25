Rachael Ray Nutrish Ocean Lovers wet cat food variety pack includes mouth-watering meals with real ocean fish, tender shrimp or flaked tuna served in a scrumptious sauce. And there are never any grain, gluten or filler ingredients; just real ingredients for tasty recipes your cat will love. Natural wet cat food with added vitamins, minerals & taurine.

Real fish or chicken is the #1 ingredient in each delicious recipe: