Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Peak™ Adventure Pack Wet Dog Food
9 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 0007119000183
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Rachael Ray Nutrish PEAK Adventure Pack is packed with delicious proteins that dogs instinctually crave. Each wet dog food recipe is made with high-quality chicken, combined with protein-rich duck, beef or lamb to help your pup thrive. And of course, there are never any meat by-products, grain, gluten or filler ingredients.
- Three Nutrient-dense recipes to satisfy your dog's instinctual cravings: Wetlands, Wild Ridge, and Open Range
- No meat or poultry by-products, artificial flavors, or preservatives
- Natural wet dog food with added vitamins & minerals