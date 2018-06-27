Rachael Ray Nutrish PEAK Adventure Pack is packed with delicious proteins that dogs instinctually crave. Each wet dog food recipe is made with high-quality chicken, combined with protein-rich duck, beef or lamb to help your pup thrive. And of course, there are never any meat by-products, grain, gluten or filler ingredients.

Three Nutrient-dense recipes to satisfy your dog's instinctual cravings: Wetlands, Wild Ridge, and Open Range

No meat or poultry by-products, artificial flavors, or preservatives

Natural wet dog food with added vitamins & minerals