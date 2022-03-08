Rachael Ray Nutrish Peak WEtland Chicken and Duck Dry Dog Food
Product Details
Adult dogs and puppies love to get in touch with their wild side - even just in their own backyard. Rachael Ray Nutrish Peak Southern Wetlands Recipe With Chicken, Duck & Pheasant is a natural dry dog food recipe with added vitamins, minerals, and taurine, and delicious protein that dogs instinctually crave. Real chicken is always the #1 ingredient, along with real duck and real pheasant for an even more flavorful experience. It's a nutrient-dense recipe with 30% high-quality protein to help keep your dog satisfied. What you won't find in this recipe are added grains, gluten or filler ingredients - and, of course, there are no artificial flavors, colors or artificial preservatives, either. Just real goodness.
- 30% high-quality protein to help keep your dog satisfied
- Natural food perfect for puppies and adult dogs
- No added grains, gluten or filler ingredients
- Real Chicken is the #1 ingredient
- For a limited time, you may receive either bag as we update our packaging.
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Chicken, Chicken Meal, Turkey Meal, Tapioca, Dried Peas, Pea Starch, Sunflower Meal, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Natural Pork Flavor, Whole Flaxseed, Whole Dried Potato, Duck, Pheasant, Menhaden Fish Meal, Natural Flavor, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Salt, Taurine, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Ascorbic Acid (Source of Vitamin C), Niacin, Vitamin A Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement), Choline Chloride, Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulfate, Calcium Iodate), Zinc Sulfate, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid (Preservative), Rosemary Extract
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More