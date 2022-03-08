Adult dogs and puppies love to get in touch with their wild side - even just in their own backyard. Rachael Ray Nutrish Peak Southern Wetlands Recipe With Chicken, Duck & Pheasant is a natural dry dog food recipe with added vitamins, minerals, and taurine, and delicious protein that dogs instinctually crave. Real chicken is always the #1 ingredient, along with real duck and real pheasant for an even more flavorful experience. It's a nutrient-dense recipe with 30% high-quality protein to help keep your dog satisfied. What you won't find in this recipe are added grains, gluten or filler ingredients - and, of course, there are no artificial flavors, colors or artificial preservatives, either. Just real goodness.

