Make every moment a treat by strengthening that special bond with your cat. Purrfect Broths lickable cat treats and meal complements make it easy. With a savory, soup-like form, they can be served with a meal to make it more enticingor offered in between meals as an indulgent cat snack. Better yet, Purrfect Broths lickable cat treats are made with the good stuff. A fresh take on typical chicken and fish cat treats, each pouch contains the delicious tastes and textures of a savory broth, real fish or chickenand yummy veggies. These Rachael-approved recipes contain no animal by-product meals or artificial flavors, and every serving delivers tasty hydration. Talk about purrfect!

Convenient pouches make it easy-to-open and pour

No grain, corn, wheat, or soy ingredients

No poultry by-product meal, artificial flavors, colors or artificial preservatives

Variety pack contains: 4 Classic Chicken, 4 Tasty Tuna, and 4 Creamy Chicken Bisque pouches