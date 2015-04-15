Rachael Ray Nutrish® Real Beef, Pea & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, is a delicious, super premium dog food recipe made the Rachael Ray way — with lots of love and only the best, high-quality ingredients. The #1 ingredient is real beef, which is a good source of protein, helps support healthy organs and helps maintain lean muscle mass. Peas and brown rice, a highly digestible carbohydrate that′s low in fat but high in fiber, help support healthy digestion while providing your dog with a source of energy. Meanwhile, chicken fat is a naturally rich source of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids to help support healthy skin and a healthy coat. All in a tasty recipe dogs love!

Contains one (1) 40 lb. bag of natural dog food for adult dogs with added vitamins, minerals and taurine

Real beefis the #1 ingredient and a good source of protein that helps support healthy organs and maintain lean muscle mass

Fiber sources including peas and brown rice help support healthy digestion

Nopoultry by-product meal, fillers, or added wheat or wheat gluten ingredients

Noartificial flavors or artificial preservatives

For a limited time, packaging may vary