Rachael Ray Nutrish Real Chicken & Veggies Recipe dry dog food, is a delicious, premium dog food recipe made the Rachael Ray way -with lots of love and only the best, high-quality ingredients. The #1 ingredient is real chicken, which is a good source of protein, helps support healthy organs, and helps maintain lean muscle mass. Peas and brown rice, a highly digestible carbohydrate that′s low in fat but high in fiber, help support healthy digestion while also providing your dog with a source of energy. Meanwhile, chicken fat is a naturally rich source of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, which help support healthy skin and a healthy coat. All in a tasty and nutritious recipe dogs love! Better yet, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Rachael Ray Foundation to help animals in need. Order now to feed your fur baby well and help make a difference.

With added vitamins, minerals, and taurine

No poultry by-product meal, fillers, or added wheat or wheat gluten ingredients

No artificial flavors or artificial preservatives

For a limited time, you may receive either bag as we update our packaging