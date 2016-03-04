Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Real Turkey, Brown Rice & Venison Recipe Dry Dog Food, is a delicious, premium dog food recipe made the Rachael Ray way — with lots of love and only the best, high-quality ingredients.



This particular recipe is specially formulated to help support your dog’s healthy weight. The #1 ingredient is real turkey, which is a good source of protein and helps maintain lean muscle mass. Brown rice, a highly digestible carbohydrate that's low in fat but high in fiber, helps support healthy digestion and provides a source of energy. Meanwhile, real venison is a lean, tasty, protein-rich meat that helps your dog maintain healthy energy levels. And don't forget about L-carnitine, an amino acid that helps support a healthy weight and metabolism. All in a healthy, tasty recipe dogs love!



Better yet, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Rachael Ray Foundation™ to help animals in need. Order now to feed your fur baby well and help make a difference.

L-CARNITINE is an amino acid which helps support a healthy weight and metabolism

LEAN, PROTEIN-RICH VENISON helps support and maintain healthy energy levels

NO poultry by-product meal, fillers, added wheat or wheat gluten ingredients, or artificial flavors, colors or artificial preservatives

REAL TURKEY is the #1 ingredient, which helps support lean muscle mass and is a good source of protein

For a limited time, you may receive either bag as we update our packaging.