Any dog would love to get their paws on the bones inside a hearty soup broth—so satisfy their craving the smart way with Rachael Ray Nutrish Soup Bones with Bone Broth dog chews. These long-lasting chew bones for dogs offer a savory chicken flavor in a form that big and small dogs alike can gnaw on with no mess or splintering. And that's just the beginning! These chicken flavored dog chews get their great taste from real chicken and gelatin, which helps support hip and joint health, and mobility in adult dogs. Real Recipes. Real Ingredients. Real Good. Order today.

Contains one (1) 10.3-ounce bag of Rachael Ray Nutrish Soup Bones with Bone Broth, Savory Chicken Recipe

Helps promote healthy immune function and digestion in adult dogs

Made with real chicken and gelatin to help support hip and joint health and mobility

No artificial flavors or colors

Tasty long-lasting dog chews