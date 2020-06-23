Rachael Ray Nutrish Super Medleys Beef Dry Dog Food Perspective: front
Rachael Ray Nutrish Super Medleys Beef Dry Dog Food Perspective: back
Rachael Ray Nutrish Super Medleys Beef Dry Dog Food Perspective: left
Rachael Ray Nutrish Super Medleys Beef Dry Dog Food Perspective: right
Rachael Ray Nutrish Super Medleys Beef Dry Dog Food Perspective: bottom
Rachael Ray Nutrish Super Medleys Beef Dry Dog Food

22 lbUPC: 0007119077605
Product Details

Make every meal super with Rachael Ray Nutrish SuperMedleys Vitality Blend Superfoods & Beef Recipe. This delicious dry dog food recipe is a natural food for adult dogs with added vitamins, minerals and taurine. Real beef is always the #1 ingredient, combined with all the best superfoods to create a nutritious meal that helps support your adult dog from head to tail. On top of helping support your dog’s vitality every day, this Rachael-inspired recipe offers a delicious taste they’ll love to chow down on. And it’s all done without artificial flavors or preservatives. Nothing but good, wholesome (super) food here.

  • Contains one (1) 22-pound bag of SuperMedleys Vitality Blend Superfoods & Beef Recipe dry dog food – a natural dog food made with REAL superfoods
  • 2Real beef is the #1 ingredient
  • Helps support heart, vision and digestive health
  • DHA & EPA help support an active, healthy brain
  • Guaranteed Live Probiotics
  • For a limited time, you may receive either bag as we update our packaging.