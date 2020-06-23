Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Rachael Ray Nutrish Super Medleys Beef Dry Dog Food
22 lbUPC: 0007119077605
Purchase Options
Product Details
Make every meal super with Rachael Ray Nutrish SuperMedleys Vitality Blend Superfoods & Beef Recipe. This delicious dry dog food recipe is a natural food for adult dogs with added vitamins, minerals and taurine. Real beef is always the #1 ingredient, combined with all the best superfoods to create a nutritious meal that helps support your adult dog from head to tail. On top of helping support your dog’s vitality every day, this Rachael-inspired recipe offers a delicious taste they’ll love to chow down on. And it’s all done without artificial flavors or preservatives. Nothing but good, wholesome (super) food here.
- Contains one (1) 22-pound bag of SuperMedleys Vitality Blend Superfoods & Beef Recipe dry dog food – a natural dog food made with REAL superfoods
- 2Real beef is the #1 ingredient
- Helps support heart, vision and digestive health
- DHA & EPA help support an active, healthy brain
- Guaranteed Live Probiotics
- For a limited time, you may receive either bag as we update our packaging.