Rachael Ray Nutrish Zero Grain Chicken & Sweet Potato Dry Dog Food
13 lbUPC: 0007119043678
Give your dog a zero-guilt meal they'll love with Rachael Ray Nutrish Zero Grain Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe. This grain-free dry dog food is made with real chicken as the #1 ingredient to delight your dog with tasty chicken in every bowl. We also added vitamins, minerals and taurine. What didn't make it into our recipe? Grain, gluten, filler ingredients, poultry by-product meal, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Try out Rachael Ray Zero Grain Dry Dog Food to give your dog the wholesome meals they need and the tasty flavors they love.
- Grain-free dog food recipe made with simple, delicious and natural ingredients plus added vitamins, minerals and taurine
- Real chicken is the #1 ingredient
- No artificial flavors, colors, artificial preservatives or poultry by-product meal
- No added grains, gluten or fillers
- Complete and balanced nutrition for all life stages including growth of large size dogs (70 lbs. or more as an adult)