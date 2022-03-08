Hover to Zoom
Radius® Assorted Soft Right Hand Flex Toothbrush
1 ctUPC: 0008517800012
Cleaning Your Mouth in a Big Way
The Scuba Toothbrush's wide, soft head with angled neck helps invigorate gum tissue for reduced chances of chronic bleeding/receding gums and enamel erosion. Our vegetable-based bristles eliminate dependency on fossil fuels/petroleum. Hard brusher? Signature Flex-Neck and #7 plastic non-slip rubber handle reduce pressure on gums and teeth.
- Bristles last up to 9 months
- Made in USA
- Bristles last three times longer
- BPA, latex, and phthalate free
- Colors may vary by store