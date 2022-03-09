Keep those canines healthy for life brushing your dog’s teeth & gums is just as important as brushing your own. Dental diseases can not only cause bad breath, painful infections, and high vet bills, they can also cause life-threatening conditions for your dog’s vital organs like their heart and kidneys. Our organic dental solutions is essential for all dogs. With USDAcertified organic tooth gel and premium toothbrush, you can help freshen your dog’s breath, remove tartar, and fight plaque without any preservatives, dyes or chemicals. It’s the healthier choice for your favorite canine.