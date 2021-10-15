Radius Whitening Mint Aloe Neem Toothpaste Uses The Refreshing Combination Of Organic Coconut Oil And Salt That Provides A Natural, Clean Brushing Experience. We Use Usda Organic Ingredients That Are Ecocert Ico Organic Certified And Free Of Harmful And Synthetic Chemical Foaming Agents. Our Toothpaste Has Mint And Tea Tree, Soothing Aloe And Naturally Antibiotic Neem For An All-Natural, Low-Foam Toothpaste That Is Safe To Use. There Are No Artificial Flavors, Colors Or Preservatives And Is Free Of Gmos And Gluten. Included Is One 3 Oz. Tube Of Cruelty-Free Whitening Mint Aloe Neem Toothpaste.