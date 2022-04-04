Hover to Zoom
Raeburn Russian River Valley Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0085171800097
Grown in the heart of the Russian River Valley, this expressive white wine is hand-picked from vineyards influenced by the Pacific Ocean. We craft this Chardonnay using predominantly French oak to create a white wine with elegant layers of bright, refreshing fruit flavors and hints of toasty vanilla tones.
- 2018 Raeburn Russian River Valley Chardonnay, 95 points, The Somm Journal, MM (March 2020)
- Pair with grilled shrimp, white pizza with caramelized onions, fish tacos and butternut squash risotto
- Flavors: Pear, Gravenstein Apple, Nectarine, Vanilla, Crème Brûlée
- Finish: Balanced, Elegant
- Oak Influence: Medium
- Alcohol Content: 14%
- Produced in California
- Certified California Sustainable Winery (CCSW)
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
