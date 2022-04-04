Grown in the heart of the Russian River Valley, this expressive white wine is hand-picked from vineyards influenced by the Pacific Ocean. We craft this Chardonnay using predominantly French oak to create a white wine with elegant layers of bright, refreshing fruit flavors and hints of toasty vanilla tones.

2018 Raeburn Russian River Valley Chardonnay, 95 points, The Somm Journal, MM (March 2020)

Pair with grilled shrimp, white pizza with caramelized onions, fish tacos and butternut squash risotto

Flavors: Pear, Gravenstein Apple, Nectarine, Vanilla, Crème Brûlée

Finish: Balanced, Elegant

Oak Influence: Medium

Alcohol Content: 14%

Produced in California

Certified California Sustainable Winery (CCSW)