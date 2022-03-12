Rain Bird 711100 Pop-Up Impact Rotor Sprinkler Perspective: front
Rain Bird 711100 Pop-Up Impact Rotor Sprinkler Perspective: back
Rain Bird 711100 Pop-Up Impact Rotor Sprinkler Perspective: top
Rain Bird 711100 Pop-Up Impact Rotor Sprinkler Perspective: bottom
Rain Bird 711100 Pop-Up Impact Rotor Sprinkler

Rain Bird -- adjustable from 20 to 360. Variable nozzle options provide for all gallon flows. Variable watering rate of 1.5 GPM to 8.4 GPM. Water-saving spray-guiding arm controls stream to prevent side splash. Diffuser screw breaks water into smaller droplets allows up to 25% radius reduction. Min. Order: 1 EA

