Rain Bird BA-050MPS 0.5 in. Adapter for Male Pipe Thread to Drip Tubing, Pack of 36
36UPC: 0007798504092
Easily connect drip irrigation tubing to .5 In. Pvc female pipe thread fittings. Aggressive barbed end provides a durable, leak-tight connection. Can be used above or below ground.Features. Ideal for new drip installations or retrofit connections. Allows running 1/2" - 5/8" i.d. poly tubing from pvc water sources. Use with both above or below ground drip irrigation systems. 1/2". male pipe thread x 1/2" barb. Pack of 36Specifications. Dimension: 0.5" x 2.5" x 1". Country of Origin: Australia