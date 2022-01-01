Easily connect drip irrigation tubing to .5 In. Pvc female pipe thread fittings. Aggressive barbed end provides a durable, leak-tight connection. Can be used above or below ground.

. Ideal for new drip installations or retrofit connections. Allows running 1/2" - 5/8" i.d. poly tubing from pvc water sources. Use with both above or below ground drip irrigation systems. 1/2". male pipe thread x 1/2" barb. Pack of 360.5" x 2.5" x 1".Australia