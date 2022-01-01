Rain Bird® Barbed On/Off Valve Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Rain Bird® Barbed On/Off Valve Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Rain Bird® Barbed On/Off Valve

1/2 inUPC: 0007798503835
Purchase Options

Product Details

Drip irrigation barbed valve. Features on/off regulated flow. Ideal to control water flow to individual plants and planting containers. Top cap turns to adjust water flow. Made of high quality, ultra violet resistant materials. Barbed ends provide easy, leak free insertion into drip tubing.

  • Size: 1/2 In.
  • Connection: Barbed
  • Type: On/Off
  • Pressure Rating: 40 psi