Rain Bird® Barbed On/Off Valve
1/2 inUPC: 0007798503835
Drip irrigation barbed valve. Features on/off regulated flow. Ideal to control water flow to individual plants and planting containers. Top cap turns to adjust water flow. Made of high quality, ultra violet resistant materials. Barbed ends provide easy, leak free insertion into drip tubing.
- Size: 1/2 In.
- Connection: Barbed
- Type: On/Off
- Pressure Rating: 40 psi