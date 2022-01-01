Drip irrigation flexible mister. Adjustable for hanging and potted plants with full circle watering pattern. 12 In. flexible tubing with integral 1/4 In. barbed fitting. Flexible tubing allows twisting and bending to desired position. Adjustable 0 to 6 gallon-per-hour flow rate with spray distance of 0 Ft. to 1.3 Ft.

Spray Pattern: Full Circle

Height: 12 In.

Spray Radius: 1 Ft. to 3 Ft.

Inlet Type: 1/4 In. Barb

Tubing Size: 1/4 In.

Pressure Rating: 25 psi

Flow Rate: 0 to 6 GPH