Rain Bird® Shrubs Spray Head Perspective: front
Rain Bird® Shrubs Spray Head

4 inUPC: 0007798518640
Spray Head for Shrubs

  • Connection 1/2 in FNPT
  • Material of Construction PVC
  • Spacing 13 to 18 ft
  • Pressure Range 20 to 55 psi
  • 0 to 0.1 gpm Flow Rate
  • Radius of Throw 13 to 18 ft
  • Height 6 in
  • Pop-Up Clearance 4 in
  • Application Use with Rain Bird Nozzles for Various Pattern Adjustments and Head to Head Coverage for Lawns or Shrubs

This item is banned in the following states: CA, CO, HI, VT, WA

