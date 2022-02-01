Hover to Zoom
Rain Bird T63100-BULK Distribution Tubing for Drip Irrigation - 100 Feet
1/2 inUPC: 0007798500377
Product Details
- Use with emitter tubing and spot watering emitters
- Flexible for easy installation
- Polyethylene
- Product Type: Drip Irrigation Tubing
- Length: 100 ft
- Color Family: Black
- Dimension: 22" H x 20" W x 4" L
- Weight: 4