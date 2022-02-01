Rain Drip Full Circle Fan Spray Bubblers - 3 Pack Perspective: front
Rain Drip Full Circle Fan Spray Bubblers - 3 Pack

5 inUPC: 0001817100153
This bubbler waters from adjustable outlets. This feature allows the higher flow rates required when watering large and small plants on the same circuit.

  • 0.5-inch female pipe thread inlet
  • 6-inch stake with pre-installed barbed inlet for an easy connection to tubing
  • Full circle, stream, and fan spray patterns
  • Flow rate: 13 GPH (stream), 24 GPH (fan)
  • Pressure rating: 30 psi

