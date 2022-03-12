Hover to Zoom
Rainbow® Baby Oh Baby® Unscented Body Lotion
16 fl ozUPC: 0000051820024
Product Details
Baby Oh Baby® Body Lotion uses Vitamins C and E to provide antioxidant protection and help delicate skin maintain moisture balance. Organic Herbal Extracts of Chamomile, Calendula (Marigold), and Comfrey, along with Shea Butter and Coconut Butter to moisturize and protect the skin.
- Herbal Body Lotion
- Certified Organic Herbs
- No Mineral Oil
- Hypoallergenic
- Unscented & Fragrance Free
- No Artificial Color or Animal Ingredients
- Cruelty Free