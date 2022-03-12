Hover to Zoom
Rainbow Baby Oh Baby Unscented Herbal Body Lotion
8 fl ozUPC: 0000051820002
Purchase Options
Product Details
Vitamins A, C, & E provide antioxidant protection and help delicate skin maintain moisture balance. Herbal extracts of Chamomile, Calendula (Marigold) and Comfrey--blended with Shea Butter and Coconut Butter--gently moisturize and protect.
- Made with Herbal Extracts
- No Mineral Oil
- Hypoallergenic
- Unscented & Fragrance Free
- No Artificial Color or Animal Ingredients
- Cruelty Free