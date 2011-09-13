Rainbow Colloidal Oatmeal Bath & Body Wash provides soothing relief to itchy, dry and irritated skin. Colloidal Oatmeal is made from finely ground oats which are boiled and the colloidal material is extracted and milled to a fine powder. Rainbow Oatmeal Body Wash is a great way to cleanse and soften the skin naturally.

Totally Unscented & Fragrance Free

Moisturizing Dry Skin Formula

Organic Herbal

Hypoallergenic