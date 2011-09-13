Rainbow Colloidal Oatmeal Bath & Body Wash Perspective: Main

Rainbow Colloidal Oatmeal Bath & Body Wash

12 fl ozUPC: 0000051810018
Purchase Options

Product Details

Rainbow Colloidal Oatmeal Bath & Body Wash provides soothing relief to itchy, dry and irritated skin. Colloidal Oatmeal is made from finely ground oats which are boiled and the colloidal material is extracted and milled to a fine powder. Rainbow Oatmeal Body Wash is a great way to cleanse and soften the skin naturally.

  • Totally Unscented & Fragrance Free
  • Moisturizing Dry Skin Formula
  • Organic Herbal
  • Hypoallergenic