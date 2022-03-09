Rainbow Henna Persian Copper 100% Botanical Hair Color & Conditioner Perspective: front
Rainbow Henna Persian Copper 100% Botanical Hair Color & Conditioner

4 ozUPC: 0000051840005
Product Details

  • Made From 100 Plant Material
  • Conditions, Adds Body and Shine to all Hair Types
  • Can be used to cover Grey or White Hair
  • Fades out gradually, Last 4-6 Weeks on average (safe to use more frequently)

Available in 13 shades: Dark Brown, Medium Brown, Light Brown, Black, Red, Mahogany, Burgundy, Copper, Sherry, Marigold Blonde, Blonde, Strawberry Blonde and Neutral

  • Dye and Chemical Free
  • 100% Natural Plant Powder