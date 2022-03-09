Hover to Zoom
Rainbow Henna Persian Dark Brown 100% Botanical Hair Color & Conditioner
4 ozUPC: 0000051840003
Product Details
- Made from 100% Plant Material
- Conditions, Adds Body and Shine to all Hair Types
- Can be used to cover Grey or White Hair
- Fades out gradually, Last 4-6 Weeks on average (safe to use more frequently)
Available in 13 shades: Dark Brown, Medium Brown, Light Brown, Red, Mahogany, Burgundy, Copper, Sherry, Marigold Blonde, Blonde, Strawberry Blonde and Neutral
- Dye and Chemical Free
- 100% Natural Plant Powder