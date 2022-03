Adds shine, body and conditioning to all hair colors and types. A mild formula that does not irritate the scalp or skin. Brings out your natural highlights. Made with our Neutral (colorless) Henna and Organic Extracts of Marigold, Chamomile, Soy, Lemon Grass & Aloe Vera.

For Normal or Color Treated Hair

Marigold

Chamomile

Soy

Lemon Grass

Aloe Vera

Vitamin E