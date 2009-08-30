Hover to Zoom
Rainbow Organic Herbal Creamy Vanilla DeTangling Conditioner for Kids
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0000051860022
Product Details
Is formulated using the most gentle and non-irritating ingredients available. Our detangling conditioner is the gentle way to comb out knots, snarls and tangles from the hair. Formulated for all hair types: Curly, Straight and Long Hair. Made with herbal extracts to promote healthy hair and conditioning with Natural Fragrances derived from Essential Oils.
- Gluten Free
- No Animal Testing or Ingredients
- No Artificial Colors or Fragrance
- BPA Free Bottles
- For Ages 2 and up