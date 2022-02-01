Turbulent flow pressure compensating drippers. Each individual dripper maintains a constant flow rate. Inlet pressures range from 15 to 40 psi (pounds per square inch). These drippers can be used at the end of 1/4 In. tubing feeders or inserted directly into supply hose. Supply hose may be buried and the water ported up to the ground surface with a length of 1/4 In. tubing. Use 1/2 (gallons per hour) GPH for heavy (clay) soil, 1 GPH for medium (loam) soil, and 2 GPH for light (sandy) soil. Flow Rate: 1 GPH Color: Black Pressure Rating: 40 psi Tubing Diameter: 1/4 In. & 1/2 In.