Features. Rigid Riser - 12 in.. 10 Pack. With 0.25 in. Barbed Adapter. Stakes Provide A Mount Upon Which Low Flow Sprinklers. Sprayers Micro-Spray Jets Misters And Some Bubblers Are Mounted. Must Be Used In Conjunction With A 13 in. Support Stake. Raindrop No.384ROU. Dimension - 0.5 x 0.5 x 12 in.. Item Weight - 0.1 lbs.