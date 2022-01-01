Hover to Zoom
Raindrip QB10UB Irrigation 4 Outlet 10 GP Bubbler
1UPC: 0001817190300
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our garden products reflects designs that are current or en vogue. It doesn’t necessarily reference historical design styles and often provides a feeling of everything in its place. They are named for its high quality durability stability and with standing capacity for generations. We provide unique creative and innovative inspiring designs luxurious look texture for all kind of space and variety of selections for shopping.Features. 4Port Combination Irrigation Manifold with Filter. Use to convert existing sprinkler riser to drip irrigationSpecifications. Product Type Drip Irrigation Bubbler. Tubing Size 12 in. . Maximum Flow Rate 10 gph. Flow Rate 10 gph. Material Plastic. Maximum Pressure 80 psi. Color Family Black. Adjustable Flow Control Yes. Dimension 2.1" H x 1.8" W x 1.8" L. Weight 0.1