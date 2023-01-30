A traditional Spanish sangria made with a delightful blend of premium red wine and fruit aromas. Enjoy lush flavors of peach, orange zest, and ripe, red cherry. The perfect compliment to music, dancing, and gatherings of family and friends paired with a fresh seafood feast.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

A traditional Spanish sangria

ABV 10%

Perfect addition to fresh cooked seafood

Notes of red fruit and citrus

