Sauces are a great way to change up basic recipes. Reductions, gravies, chutneys, syrup, alfredo and more make your meals more memorable and easily add variety. For all kinds of small tasks, such as reheating a bit of leftovers, this 1 quart sauce pan has many uses in the kitchen. The encapsulated bottom distributes evenly to prevent delicate sauces from scorching. Ergonomically designed riveted heavy gauge steel handle with Cool Touch Phenolic is made for comfort and gripability. Premium Stainless steel offers durability as well as fast, easy clean up - just pop it in the dishwasher. Includes Stainless Steel Lid. Ideal for most range tops . electric, halogen, gas, ceramic/glass - smooth top and solid plate. Oven-safe up to 350F. Limited Lifetime Household .