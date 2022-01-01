No kitchen is complete without the right set of Kitchenware products. Kitchenware is also required to store dry food, or even left overs. Now maintain your kitchen in an organized manner with the array of kitchenware.

. Resistant to abrasions. Dishwasher-safe, hand washing recommended. Ceramic coating provides faster heat diffusion. Compatible with most cooktopsCeramic Coated.Aluminium, Steel.4.75 qt.10 in.