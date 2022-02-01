Features . Oven use up to 300 F. Dishwasher safe hand washing recommended. Reinforced nonstick base technosurface and microcrystal top film for superb release. Made of 3 3mm aluminium 0 6 ferromagnetic steel plate. Ferromagnetic stainless steel particles support the induction process due to the magnetizability of steel. Compatible with all cooktops including induction . Soft touch bakelite stick handles feature patented Twin Block double fixing system for added safety. Exterior black satin non stick coating Specifications . Color Black. Material Aluminium Steel. Capacity 3 75 qt. Size 11 5 in