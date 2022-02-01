No kitchen is complete without the right set of Kitchenware products Kitchenware is also required to store dry food or even left overs Now maintain your kitchen in an organized manner with the array of kitchenware Features . Resistant to abrasions. Dishwasher safe hand washing recommended. Ceramic coating provides faster heat diffusion. Compatible with most cooktops Specifications . Material Aluminium Steel. Capacity 1 5 qt. Size 6 75 in