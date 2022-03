From our International Headquarters in Lima Ohio Range Kleen has supplied consumers with top quality Range Replacement Parts for over 30 years. Our commitment and dedication to excellence over the past 30 years has earned us the #1 Brand ranking in range accessories according to A.C. Nielsen Scantrack Survey. We have held this ranking since 1992! Small Universal Plug-In Element Universal Plug-in Element with Y bracket. Fits most plug-in electric ranges including Amana Crosley Frigidaire Maytag & Whirlpool and fits most Canadian name brand plug-in electric ranges. Small (6 ).